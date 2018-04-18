Best Hotel

To stay at W Foshay hotel is to experience the modern-day decadence of the W chain, in the historic opulence of the 1920s, pre-market-crash built Foshay Tower, a monument to straight swing-time swank. Here, you’re spared the convoluted juxtapositions like exposed brick and flannel shirts. A room at the W is pricey but chic, with colorful, contemporary design throughout. On the 27th floor of the Foshay is the aptly themed Prohibition bar, with its stunning views and comfy dark-leather seating for a romantic, 1920s-meets-2020s staycation.

Readers’ Choice: The Saint Paul Hotel