Best Pet Supplies

Amazon is trying its best to ruin everything good about shopping locally, but stores like Urban Tails in the Wedge neighborhood have nothing to fear. The store checks all the boxes: great selection, helpful staff, reasonable prices... and then goes beyond, with in-store dog training, community events like the bi-weekly bunny “hoppy hour,” and rescue adoption programs. Most importantly, Urban Tails offers free deliveries on any order over $25, which is super helpful, as cats still haven’t figured out how to carry food back from the store themselves.