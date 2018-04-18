Best Way to Score a Date

Imagine your confusion when someone told you a couple years ago that the Uptown VFW was scheduling concerts. “Um, yeah,” you thought. “I’ve already been killing it there for years.” The karaoke stage takes all kinds, from the weekly star reliving high school choir glory days, to the once-a-year-and-only-after-shots novice. That’s what makes it a perfect place to meet someone: Not only is the whole bar in a great mood, you don’t even have to think of an icebreaker. Just walk up to the hottie exiting stage left, smile, and say, “I love that song!” You’d better mean it, though. One day you might have to sing it for your grandkids.