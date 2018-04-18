Best Place to Ice Skate

Skating on the neighborhood rink—or better yet, the neighborhood lake, river, or pond—is about as wholesomely Minnesotan as pronouncing your ‘O’s funny. But all those cracks and gouges in the ice make it difficult to impress a date, or demonstrate to your kids that you’re not the inelegant rube they think you are. Enter TRIA Rink, which opened this winter in the former Macy’s building in downtown St. Paul. It’s the Minnesota Wild’s practice facility. It’s also the only place in the Twin Cities where you can skate on NHL-caliber ice. For a pro rink, prices are impressively modest: $4 admission, and $3 to rent skates if you’re unequipped. It’s the one place to finally prove that your skating exploits of yore—the ones you’ve always bragged about—are not quite as embellished as they always seemed to be.

