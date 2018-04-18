Best Toy Store

Entering a Tomodachi is like being hugged by a kawaii rainbow. These shops specialize in Japanese toys and treats, though their boutiques in the Mall of America and Rosedale showcase a much wider range of items. Beyond Pusheen plushies and Hello Kitty, there’s LED bunny lights that would be adorable in a kid’s room, vinyl dolls and blind boxes celebrating pop-culture shows like The Simpsonsand Bob’s Burgers, and sticker and magnet collections that would look badass on a laptop or guitar case. These Minnesota branches in the worldwide chain often showcase and host events featuring local artists.