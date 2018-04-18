Best Place to Take Your Boring Friend

Minnesota extended bar close from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. for the Super Bowl to impress our short-term coastal friends. Indulge this idea of very late fun: Go to the Saloon bar, which stays open ’til 3 a.m. year-round, without any concussion-related symptoms. Upon entering, the senses swim in an androgynous, amorphous soup of dancing people, sweat, affordable booze, and thumping music. With multiple dance floors and bars, a lap around the Saloon is an adventure bound to enliven even your dullest pal. Outdoors, there’s a plaza with seating areas that builds into an ever-more fascinating intersection of smoke-breakers and passersby as the night goes on.