Best Bike Trail

This one seems like an obvious choice, but for good reason: The Midtown Greenway is in a class of its own. Stretching five and a half miles east to west through the heart of Minneapolis, the former railroad right-of-way is plowed through the winter, and used by commuter and recreational cyclists alike year-round. The Greenway features on- and off-ramps like a highway, a bike shop right on the trail, quality graffiti, and connections to a bunch of other major bike routes, including the Mississippi River and Chain of Lakes trails. It’s also a fine place to hit the brakes, with green space, public art, comfy benches on the Sabo bridge over 55 (great place to watch the skyline), and connected public garden areas. But if you ride (or walk!) the Greenway, please observe basic etiquette—slow traffic to the right, holler “On your left!” as you pass, and don’t dawdle when crossing.