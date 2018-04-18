Best Place to Buy Makeup

If you’re comfortable being a lab rat for a corporation, Target’s store in northeast Minneapolis is your best bet for makeup essentials. The Quarry store is one of Target Corp.’s favorite testing locations, which is why the beauty department, with its flashy screens, wood-paneled floors, and shorter, backlit shelves, always feels cutting-edge. Though smaller and more scantily stocked, the store’s beauty department is more in line with Sephora than, say, Walmart. Your higher-end brand purchases might have to be made elsewhere, but for a solid blend of drugstore prices and department store service, look no further than the Quarry.