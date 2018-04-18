St. Croix Crossing begins on Highway 36 as you head east, leaving Oak Park Heights and soaring toward St. Joseph, Wisconsin. But unlike the imposing freeway bridges of yesteryear, the Minnesota Department of Transportation decided this one would be pedestrian- and bike-friendly. And so it is. The walkway soars 150 feet above the St. Croix River, a National Scenic Riverway. That designation has largely prevented the view from becoming an onslaught of business signs and billboards. Instead, you’re treated to a spectacular vine of blue running miles to the north, accompanied by dense green foliage that obscures most of the commercial development. The St. Croix is a state treasure, and the new bridge allows you to witness it in all its majesty, free of charge.