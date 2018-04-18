Best Furniture Store

Don’t stop into SouthSide Vintage & Quality Goods if you’re in a hurry. Ten minutes is not nearly enough time to browse. Visiting SouthSide Vintage feels like you’re taking a peek into someone’s personal collection of vintage decor, barware, furniture, and clothing. In a way, you are: Susan Calvitt, co-owner and face of the business, uses her background in production design and art direction to curate an affordable collection of mid-century modern, Danish Modern, and art deco furniture and decor; her husband, Chris, pitches in on repairs, restorations, and custom projects.