Best Adult Store

Oh, Smitten Kitten. For 15 years, the vibrator virtuosos and schlong-slingers have held up a new standard for a sex-positive adult shop. Smitten Kitten is open to all genders, sexualities, and preferences, so rest assured that no one there is going to yuck your yum. Almost every product has a tester, so you can taste that lube, feel those vibes, or press the buttery leather of a new whip against your skin. Staff are well-trained and can answer a wide array of questions. They also offer home parties; get your besties together and throw down on some dildos! In addition to all the sexy toys and props, they also sell books, games, porn, cards, and gifts. Best of all? It’s not sleazy in the slightest, so you can leave your shame at home.