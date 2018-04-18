Best Tattoo Parlor

Matt’s Bar isn’t the only old-school establishment holding it down at 35th and Cedar. Just kitty-corner, you’ll find Sea Wolf, where the specialty is bold, bright, traditional tattoos that would look right at home on a Sailor Jerry flash sheet. And while the shop is hole-in-the-wall sized, they’re not pigeonholed by the style—when you work with artists whose foundational skills are this sharp and rooted in ritual, everything from your niece’s initials to that in memoriam of your childhood dog will be rendered in crisp, vivid, perfect pigments you’ll cherish forever. Post-appointment, cross two intersections and treat yourself to a Jucy Lucy.

