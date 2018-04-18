Best Place to Take Your Tinder Date

By the time of year when Scream Town opens, it’s cuffing season: Winter’s on its way, and you’re nervous about finding someone to binge Stranger Things and Totino’s with you. Crops shrivel in the fields, the mega-murder of crows amasses over I-94, and the stench of death heightens your anxiety. Learn who your date really is when the two of you are being stalked down claustrophobic corridors by mouth-breathing corpses. Can they keep their heads in a zombie apocalypse? Will they stick with you when the lights go out and the clowns come popping out of the closets? Scream Town is one of the scariest haunts Minnesota has to offer, so hand-holding is inevitable. Calm down between attractions sipping cider on hay bales underneath the stars.