Best Dog Daycare

If the dog daycare industry ever dies, Rover will be chief suspect in its murder. The Uber of dog-watching offers bespoke in-home daycare sessions through the Rover app. You’re putting Fido at the whim of a part-time pet-sitting stranger, but there’s just no beating the convenience of seamlessly scheduling and paying someone to come pick up your dog for a walk or one-on-one playtime. It’s an easy, on-demand service giving doggy daycares a run for their money—at least until the gig economy collapses.