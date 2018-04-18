Best Haircut

You know what makes an excellent haircut even better? Popcorn, vintage furniture, and a stylist who is happy to own up to their addiction to bad TV. That’s what you get when you go see any of the skilled stylists at Rouge Urban Salon. The funky, unpretentious Merriam Park salon owned by Emily Kor features a whole range of services and friendly faces, with a laid-back beauty-shop-meets-hipster vibe that’s more fun than its stuffier competition. Yes, that vintage popcorn popper really does work, and yes, they’re happy to let you munch while you get a great cut. Opinions about bad TV come free.