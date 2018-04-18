Best Lingerie Store

Fancy and frilly lingerie is awesome, but sometimes you just want a set that feels like you at your best—a little luxe, still casual and comfortable while maintaining a sexy edge. That’s Room No. 3 in a nutshell. The 50th and France shop is small and unpretentious, almost like an airy beach house owned by your coolest friend. Shop lovely and chic lines like Eberjey and Blush, cozy cashmere sweaters and loungewear, and swimwear. You can pick up your go-to T-shirt bra and something sexy for a special occasion, plus the sweetest bachelorette and bridal gifts.

