Best of
the Twin Cities
Youngest of the four ’Dales, and perhaps the most easily forgotten, Ridgedale embodies better than any of its cohorts the spirit of that most endangered of 20th-century institutions, the suburban shopping mall. It’s a repository of legacy mall brands such as Sears, Hot Topic, and Claire’s (all unchanged for decades), plus a fine place to get your iPhone fixed. Go ahead, indulge in a Frisbee-sized pretzel from Auntie Anne’s while you wait. A recent renovation fitted the ’70s-era bones with a muted color palette of hardwood and polished metal that almost resembles Uptown, if you squint hard enough.