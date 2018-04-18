Youngest of the four ’Dales, and perhaps the most easily forgotten, Ridgedale embodies better than any of its cohorts the spirit of that most endangered of 20th-century institutions, the suburban shopping mall. It’s a repository of legacy mall brands such as Sears, Hot Topic, and Claire’s (all unchanged for decades), plus a fine place to get your iPhone fixed. Go ahead, indulge in a Frisbee-sized pretzel from Auntie Anne’s while you wait. A recent renovation fitted the ’70s-era bones with a muted color palette of hardwood and polished metal that almost resembles Uptown, if you squint hard enough.