Best Free Event

Summertime street closings are a dime a dozen. But when Open Streets closes off a main drag, it’s a joyful novelty. Cleared of cars, the streets are wide open to roam on foot, bike, wagon, or skates. Get up early for a sunrise yoga session, take your teens to a mini-skate park, listen to music on a pop-up stage, peruse sidewalk sales, chalk the asphalt with art, and meet your neighbor’s puppy. Last year, Open Streets had stops in the Lyn-Lake area, downtown Minneapolis, along West Broadway, in Northeast… even a Holidazzle snow party on Nicollet. The vast majority of activities are free (unless you’re shopping, eating, or drinking), which makes it a great weekend festival that won’t break your wallet.