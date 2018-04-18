Best Way to Spend $5

Picture Charlie Bucket’s face as Willy Wonka sings “Pure Imagination.” That’s about how we looked when we first laid eyes on the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and the 1,137 acres of drool-inducing natural beauty maintained by the U of M. The grounds are open year-round and admission is free every third Monday. Between September and November, spend your five bucks on a bag of locally invented apples (like Zestar or Honeycrisp) from the AppleHouse, a five-minute drive from the Arboretum. If you’re the adventurous type, try sampling one of the University of Minnesota’s numbered but not yet named test apples, either from the AppleHouse or during one of the Arboretum’s seasonal apple tastings.