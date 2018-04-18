Best Public Park

Heaven is a place in Minneapolis, where glistening waters cascade down from limestone bluffs, grass stretches out as far as the eye can see, gorgeous old trees provide a glorious canopy, and, during the warmer months, delicious fish tacos await. Perfect for a romantic stroll, a family picnic, or a fun get-together with friends, Minnehaha Regional Park has it all. During the summer it’s a great place to take in a concert or just enjoy the ambiance while hanging out at Sea Salt Eatery. There’s a playground for the kiddos, an expansive off-leash dog park, and, of course, the awesome power of the falls, which can be enjoyed any time of year.

Readers’ Choice: Minnehaha Regional Park