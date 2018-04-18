Best Place to Jog

Consider Minnehaha Creek Park the launchpad for a choose-your-own-adventure jog. Head west to rack up serious mileage on the Chain of Lakes trail. Head east and make your way to and around Lake Nokomis for a roughly four-mile jog and a beer at Sandcastle to reward your efforts. Or stick around the park itself for a nice, easy run along the scenic creek. The park is a little bit of forest in the city, complete with charming foot bridges over its namesake. You’ll share the mostly paved trail with bikes, but it’s never busy enough to cause a pile-up, and the occasionally secluded footpath is just quiet enough to recharge your soul before you venture back out to the city streets.