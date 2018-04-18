Best Outdoors Store

Mend is a fly fishing shop set in a modest south Minneapolis storefront. The store doesn’t sell everything you’ll need to live in the woods for a year, but a few minutes of browsing will convince you of Mend’s loving dedication to the outdoors, and might be enough to make you consider living a life by the stream. Every item in the store feels like it has a story, and luckily the staff is always happy to tell it to you. Even for people who’ve never thrown a line, and think they probably never will, Mend’s outerwear and accessories selections alone are worth the trip.