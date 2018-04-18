Best Dog Park

It takes a little work to get to Meeker Island Dog Park, which is tucked along Mississippi River Boulevard with no parking lot and little signage. When you do find the entrance, you have to go down a gravel path and then a steep set of stairs. Once you’ve arrived, your efforts are rewarded. This off-leash park on the shores of the Mississippi is a stunning slice of woods and beach you and your pup will love. Dogs have room to frolic, splash, and explore in a setting that’s not too big, but rarely crowded (a byproduct of its offbeat location). Just make sure your dog comes when you call its name. Otherwise, you might be in for more of an adventure than you’d planned.