Best Place to Show Up Stoned

You don’t need to be blazed to appreciate the whimsy and wonder of the annual MayDay Parade, but you also won’t stand out in the crowd if that’s how you roll. The parade is a joyous happening, started by hippies in 1975 as a celebration of spring and the end of the Vietnam War. These days the event celebrates feel-good things like community, tolerance, and love, and marchers include acrobats on stilts, crust punks jamming on found-material instruments, and giant papier-mâché creatures that look right out of a Muppets movie. (Whoa.) After the spectacle, you’re a pleasant walk or short bus ride away from Midtown Global Market, where you can get your munchies on.