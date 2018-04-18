In 2010, Benjamin Loehrer bought the struggling Los Campeones gym on East Franklin Avenue and transformed it into what it is today: a safe space, a playground, and the humblest gym in town. He opened a second, smaller but equally excellent location on Blaisdell in 2014. Both feature standard cardio and weight equipment, but the fun stuff is with the astroturf carpet. We’re talking sandbags, tires, chains, and sleds. If you don’t know where to start, Los Campeones has personal trainers of all backgrounds, from slender sprinters to lifters with biceps like twin babies. Membership is equally as diverse. Whether you’re a first timer, a recovering addict, or a member of the LGBTQ community, you’ll be welcomed to Los Campeones with strong, flexible, open arms.

