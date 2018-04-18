Best Head Shop

At first glance, it’s hard to say whether Legacy is more of an art gallery or a smoke shop. Everything is functional, though some pieces frankly look too pretty to ever use. From an array of cute one-hitters up to gonzo boss bongs embedded in naturally occurring crystals, each piece is uniquely crafted, handmade by artists from Minnesota to Japan. Enthusiastic staff members are eager to give tours of the collection, or show you how to blow your own glassware in Legacy’s adjoining studio. Prices compete with mass-designed, factory-made products. Amble on through after Sunday brunch for something to help you take a nice long nap.