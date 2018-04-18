Best Beach

If we are forced to choose our favorite beach in the Twin Cities, it’s gotta be the main beach at Lake Nokomis, which, with its mix of families and kid-less folks, welcomes everyone no matter where they’re at in life. We also love the nearby Sandcastle concession stand, which serves an eclectic mix of food and beverages. Plus, twice a week in the summer, the Open Swim Club meets at Nokomis, providing the chance to swim all the way across the lake (with floatable devices or not) while a team of lifeguards ensures that everybody makes it safely back to shore.

Readers’ Choice: Hidden Beach (Cedar Lake East Beach)