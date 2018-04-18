Best Weekend Getaway

Part of the fun of a weekend in LaCrosse is getting there. As you travel four hours southeast, you’ll have plenty of reasons to stop and stretch: free tastings at wineries, cheese shops with squeaky-fresh curds, and gorgeous views of the Mississippi River and the St. Croix Valley. Upon entering town, you’ll be greeted by Gambrinus, “King of Beer,” a noble statue that salutes the world’s biggest six-pack (grain tanks that have been painted to look like cans of LaCrosse Lager). You’ll eat well while in town, as several restaurants of note offer great food for cheap. Try The Mint for farm-to-table freshness, or the Arterial Bar and Grill, which specializes in wings in a variety of sauces. There are plenty of adorable B&Bs, or stay at a luxe hotel. If the great outdoors is your thing, there are adventures aplenty in biking, bluffside hiking, and camping.