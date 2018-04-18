Best Dance Club

On a far corner at the edge of Dinkytown’s restaurant district, with limited parking and throngs of students to weave through, the Kitty Cat Klub is a pain in the ass to get to. But it has become the most reliable spot in town to find adventurous dance nights. Its velvet-draped furnishings and plethora of pillow-stuffed side seating make it seem more lounge than dance spot, but a good-sized dance floor, conveniently located next to the bar, accommodates nights such as the redoubtable ’60s-soul showcase Hipshaker, Cassette (DJs performing entirely with old tapes—sounds iffy, plays great), Deep After Dark (house), Why Not? (“Open format dance music,” per Facebook), and Dark Energy (see Best Event Promoter). With the Loring, just a few doors down, now hosting dance nights in its upstairs Red Room, that block seems less out of the way all the time.

Readers’ Choice: First Avenue