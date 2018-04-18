Best Place to Be Drunk

In Minneapolis’ late summer afternoons, when the sun’s still out by the time you get off work, the best way to escape from the city and other people is to burrow deep into the Chain of Lakes. Minneapolis Parks and Recreation has painstakingly fashioned this urban retreat into a picture of pristine wilderness, where tall oaks screen the waters from the rest of the world, and cottonwood fluffs drift along. Follow their lead. In a kayak in the middle of Cedar Lake—less crowded than Bde Maka Ska, and large enough you could claim a sizable circumference of water for yourself—all you need is a lifejacket, a six-pack or a flask, and an FM radio to reinvent happy hour.