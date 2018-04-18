Best Dance Night

The Northeast basement bar and venue Honey hosts a lot of things—standup comedy, jazz concerts, improv, and especially hip-hop parties. They’ve also been dipping their toes into the international techno-DJ circuit. But Honey’s greatest draw happens every first Friday, with “House Proud,” a dance night that hasn’t changed in years—and that’s a good thing. You’ll hear brand new stuff of all sorts there, sometimes even shading into techno, but the night’s sound is adamantly rooted in ’80s and ’90s Chicago house and its immediate offspring. Combined with a genuinely diverse crowd, racially and sexually, it’s a place where the local dance scene’s disparate sides come together and feel like family.