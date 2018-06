Heroic Goods and Games is the neighborhood game shop you never knew you needed. Not only do they stock an impressive selection of tabletop games given how small the store is, they also sell retro toys and video games. As with other smaller shops, one of the best features of Heroic is the conversations and recommendations from owner Paul Zenisek. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a total n00b, there’s bound to be something here for you.

Readers’ Choice: GameStop