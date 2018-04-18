Best Green Business

How many times have you told yourself this would be your last night ordering in? At least from Gandhi Mahal, you can order guilt-free. While on the surface it may appear to be just another purveyor of delicious Indian cuisine, the basement holds hidden aquaponic treasures. The roof features a 30-kilowatt solar array. Spare cooking oil is filtered and turned into biofuel. Owner Ruhel Islam is committed to sourcing foods from local farmers, and has been growing food for the restaurant in his own gardens for the past decade. With all that zero-waste goodness, you needn’t feel bad about your fourth order of chicken rogan josh this month.