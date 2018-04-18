Best Place to Buy Vinyl

Since opening in January 2016, Flashlight Vinyl has given music lovers in northeast Minneapolis a crucial destination to get their fix. Whether you’re after the latest indie rock LP or coveted first pressings of classics, or you just want to spend your afternoon flipping through racks of $1 records, Flashlight has you covered. Owner Raoul Benavides has filled his store with a mix of his own personal stash of records and collections he’s purchased from across the country. From hip-hop to metal, country to classical, movie soundtracks to free jazz, you’re bound to come across something that catches your eye in the racks. In addition to its ever-expanding vinyl collection, Flashlight has also brought in photography exhibits, movie screenings (like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs documentary There Is No Modern Romance), a drum clinic featuring Marky Ramone, and a live performance from Lou Barlow.

