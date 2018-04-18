Best Thrift Store

Empty the Nest takes the best aspects of the resale world and adds its own spin: It’s nicer than a thrift store, cheaper than a vintage store, and about the size of a small antique mall. The inventory primarily consists of items left over after elderly folks move from their homes into senior care centers. Empty the Nest donates some and resells the rest. Here you’ll find antique furniture, kitchenware, jewelry, rollerblades, and more. They’re open Saturday through Monday and sell about 70 percent of their inventory each week, so you’ll rarely see the same thing twice. Beat the crowd before they open for the weekend by looking for Empty the Nest on Craigslist and OfferUp.

