Best Bowling Alley

Trust the experts. If you go to a gym and everyone looks like they just got off an Olympic medal podium, that’s where you wanna work out. If you go to a bowling alley and it’s filled with old Polish guys with names stitched on their shirts, that’s where you wanna roll. League bowlers from throughout the Twin Cities journey in to play competitive games at Elsie’s, gathering in the northeast Minneapolis fixture like animals surrounding an oasis. (The creature’s thirst is slaked with pitchers of Grain Belt.) Elsie’s is serious about lane maintenance; keeping the tracks oiled keeps bowlers’ balls on the straight-and-narrow. Bowlers’ fingers, meanwhile, are kept oiled by the steady consumption of deliciously fried bar food.

