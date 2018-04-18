Best LGBTQ Event

The most provocative LGBTQ+ performers under one roof: that’s what you get from Daddy, a queer dance and variety show that drew several sold-out crowds at Icehouse last year before graduating to the First Avenue mainroom in February. Its creators, musician Brent Pennington and cartoonist/sexual educator/podcaster Archie Bongiovanni, curated the party to start with a DJ set followed by a combination of live music, burlesque, drag, poetry, performance art, fashion shows, and any other act that’s fun, wild, and sexy. A second DJ spins to close out the night. Daddy also raises money for local queer nonprofits through ticket and merch sales. Wear your best threads, but plan to get good and sweaty!