Best Place to Do Yoga

There are no mirrors and no bullshit at Common Ground Meditation Center. Primarily focused on meditation, the center also offers yoga classes with something of a Buddhist lens, though it’s not overbearing. The center’s teachers are insightful and give individual attention, and there’s a lack of pretense and competitiveness, with zero focus on attire or appearance. Plus, everything is sliding scale, so whether you choose to donate or volunteer as a way of giving back, there are multiple ways to keep the community going.

Readers’ Choice: CorePower Yoga