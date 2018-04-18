Best Salon

As the new kid in town, Cocoon has gained attention by nabbing some of the best stylists from around the city. Those stylists are trusted here, given the reins to handle their own business, from bookings to techniques. Daring styles and color transformations are their specialty, and the beautiful open space and chill ambience make it easy to hang out under the dryer for a few hours. Note: Frida the salon dog is not available for individual appointments, but might make herself comfortable nearby and look up at you with her little face.

