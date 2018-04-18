Best Casino

If your idea of a great casino is a place to stare silently at slot machines and gorge yourself at an all-you-can-eat buffet, look elsewhere. Canterbury’s all about horse races, 24-hour poker, and gamblers shouting at the top of their lungs when they hit big. With table games that run from the standard (blackjack) to the arcane (James Bond’s favorite, baccarat), more than 30 poker tables, and of course, the racing season, Canterbury Park is a welcome break from the zombie-slot staredown. And if you’re really missing the computer-screen bandits, a shuttle runs to Mystic Lake and back on race days.

Readers’ Choice: Mystic Lake