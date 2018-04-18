Best Mini Golf

Can Can Wonderland won last year’s title as a rookie contender, but we like the place so much, we cannot deny it richly deserved back-to-back victories. With its unique and elaborately designed mini golf course created by local artists, fantastic cocktails, and a rolling mix of local music acts, variety shows, and performance art… what more could you ask for? Whether you’re there to play golf or pinball or to just take in the sights—find us another mini-golf course with an optical-illusion hole inspired by Gob Bluth—you can’t go wrong at Can Can. Its 18 holes are yours for $14 for ages 12-and-up, $10 for kids, seniors, and military members.