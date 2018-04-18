comScore
Best Mini Golf

Can Can Wonderland

Can Can Wonderland won last year’s title as a rookie contender, but we like the place so much, we cannot deny it richly deserved back-to-back victories. With its unique and elaborately designed mini golf course created by local artists, fantastic cocktails, and a rolling mix of local music acts, variety shows, and performance art… what more could you ask for? Whether you’re there to play golf or pinball or to just take in the sights—find us another mini-golf course with an optical-illusion hole inspired by Gob Bluth—you can’t go wrong at Can Can. Its 18 holes are yours for $14 for ages 12-and-up, $10 for kids, seniors, and military members.

More 2018 City Life awards

Best Place to Do Yoga Common Ground Meditation Center

Best Clothing Store for Women Roe Wolfe

Best Boutique Cake Plus-Size Resale

Best Clothing Store for Men Buffalo Exchange

Best Lingerie Store Room No. 3

Best Tattoo Parlor Sea Wolf Tattoo Company

Best Salon Cocoon Salon

Best Place to Buy Makeup Target in the Quarry

Best Furniture Store SouthSide Vintage & Quality Goods

Best Vintage Shop Bearded Mermaid Bazaar

Best Outdoors Store Mend Provisions

Best Bike Trail The Midtown Greenway

Best Place to Sled Como Golf Course

Best Place to Ice Skate TRIA Rink

Best View St. Croix Crossing

Best Place to Jog Minnehaha Creek Park

Best Beach Lake Nokomis Main Beach

Best Public Park Minnehaha Regional Park

Best Hike Whitetail Woods Regional Park

Best Day Trip St. Joseph/Collegeville/Cold Spring

Best Dog Daycare Rover

Best Pet Supplies Urban Tails Pet Supply

Best Place to Be Drunk In a kayak in the middle of Cedar Lake

Best Place to Show Up Stoned MayDay Parade

Best Adult Store Smitten Kitten

Best Head Shop Legacy Glassworks Art Gallery and Tobacco Shop

Best Strip Club BJ's Liquor Lounge

Best Gym Los Campeones

Best Bowling Alley Elsie's

Best Splash Pad Wabun Picnic Area Wading Pool

Best Festival Minnesota Fringe

Best Place to Shoot Pool 19 Bar

Best Free Event Open Streets

Best Way to Spend $5 Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Best Place to Buy Vinyl Flashlight Vinyl

Best Casino Canterbury Park

Best Mall Ridgedale Center

Best Green Business Gandhi Mahal

Best Garden Center Bachman's on Lyndale

Best Gaming Shop Heroic Goods and Games

Best Place to Buy a Gift Gumball Boutique

Best Thrift Store Empty the Nest

Best Toy Store Tomodachi

Best Weekenday Getaway Lacrosse, Wisconsin

Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests Bde Maka Ska

Best Place to Walk at Night St. Paul Skyway between Union Depot and Cray Plaza

Best Place to Take Your Boring Friend The Saloon

Best Dance Club Kitty Cat Klub

Best Dance Night 'House Proud' at Honey

Best Gay Bar eagleBOLTbar

Best Place to Make Out Betty Danger's Ferris wheel in the dead of winter

Best LGBTQ Event Daddy

Best Place to See and Be Seen Political activism

Best Victimless Crime Book an ensemble of more than five musicians

Best Hotel W Minneapolis -- The Foshay

Best Haircut Rouge Urban Salon

Best Weekend Getaway LaCrosse, Wisconsin

Best Dog Park Meeker Island Dog Park

Best Way to Score a Date Uptown VFW karaoke