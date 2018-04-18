Best Boutique

Most boutiques in the Twin Cities aren’t size-inclusive, and plus-size shoppers have never had a lot of options. That changed in 2017 with the opening of Cake, a plus-size resale boutique in south Minneapolis. Owner Cat Polivoda has been doing body-positive work in the Twin Cities for years. It’s fantastic to see her expand her mission into this rare brick-and-mortar hub for plus-size folks of all genders to shop for clothes, shoes, and accessories in a space that affirms everything about who they are. In addition to retail offerings, Cake also hosts swaps, special seasonal events, and even the occasional dance party.

