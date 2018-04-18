Best Strip Club

Don’t bother changing out of your workman’s denim before entering this trusty old shack with flashing neon and orange trim at the gateway to north Minneapolis. Rail drinks are had for cheap, and the hockey game’s on TV. Behind the bar, topless women with beatific smiles gyrate on a stage. With no cover and standard $20 lap dances performed out in the open, what you see is what you get at BJ’s. There are no hidden rooms with off-menu services, and strippers walk with 100 percent of their tips. This strip club/dive bar knows not to meddle with a good formula, and that’s why its clientele is almost entirely composed of regulars.