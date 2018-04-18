Best Vintage Shop

Part of the fun of vintage and antique shopping is the hunt... or the dig, if you’re shopping at the Bearded Mermaid. If the name weren’t enough, the enormous taxidermied giraffe that greets you at the door tells you the Bearded Mermaid isn’t your run-of-the-mill stop. Owner Nick Soderstrom stockpiles finds of all kinds, from vintage tees in pillage-ready piles, to army jackets, to strange and compelling knickknacks you’ll never see anywhere else. The thrill of vintage shopping is finding that piece that feels like it was made just for you, even long ago. The Bearded Mermaid is fun and a little weird, in other words, the perfect vintage shopping experience.

Readers’ Choice: Rewind