Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests

The versatile Bde Maka Ska, formerly known as Lake Calhoun, gives plenty of options regardless of who’s crashing on your couch. Nature-loving fitness freaks can join the runners and cyclists zooming around the path, or rent a kayak or canoe for a day of exploration and exercise. Kids will have a blast playing on the beach, and there are scenic spots for picnics. The onsite restaurant, Tin Fish, offers patio seating and gorgeous views, should you prefer to catch up over a glass (or plastic cup, in this case) of beer or wine. Movie theaters, Magers & Quinn, and restaurants with tasty eats are all within a short walking distance.