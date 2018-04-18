Best Garden Center

If you have an appreciation for flora, Bachman’s has something for you. If you’re fluent in greenery, this is where you can geek out. There are supplies for pond building, landscaping, and expert-level flower planters. Bachman’s can also be your green thumb if you have none. Their knowledgeable staff is great at spotting confused wanderers and leading them down the right path. No question is too dumb or esoteric. The indoor section is especially user-friendly, with plants organized by size and difficulty level (check out the “plants of steel” area if you’re just getting started).