Best Place to Shoot Pool

Reports that an apartment development on Nicollet Avenue would force out long-running businesses like Market Bar-B-Que caused many to clutch their chests. “What about the 19 Bar?” they asked, momentarily terrified. “Not the 19 Bar!” Exhale, people: The 19’s not going anywhere. Their reasons to fear for this 3.2-dive-turned-gay-dive were plenty, including drink prices and the spacious setup. Three more reasons are found alongside the bar, where customers have access to the most affordable pool tables in town ($.75 a game!), plus a fleet of functional cue sticks waiting for you to fall in love. Weeknights these tables can be walked onto easily, or show up on a weekend to experience friendly but fierce competition, winner stays. Try not to lose your shirt, unless that’s why you came here in the first place.

