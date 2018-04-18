Best Actor

When Zack Myers first walked onstage in Mixed Blood Theatre’s How to Use a Knife, he was a silent presence. His new boss (Michael Booth) yakked and yakked, while Myers waited and glowered. You could see that he was thinking—and seething. Eventually, you knew, he would explode. Myers brought tremendous gravity and empathy to his role as Chef George in that play, and then did the same when he returned to Mixed Blood as Christopher’s dad in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. He’s an actor who makes you believe something’s truly at stake.