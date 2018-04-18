Best Movie Theater

Last year, Trylon Cinema closed briefly to spend $180,000 on much-needed renovations (most of the funds came from savings from years of successful screenings). In September, the theater reopened with flashy new seats, a new lobby (featuring a massive popcorn maker!), added accessibility for people with special needs, and a courtyard. It also nearly doubled in capacity, going from 50 to 91 seats. This all makes for even more enjoyable evenings at the venue, which offers film series and selections you won’t find anywhere else in Minnesota. That includes kung fu hits, golden-era Hollywood movies, rare music documentaries, B-horror flicks, and, thanks to monthly sessions with Trash Film Debauchery, really weird films that time forgot. Tickets are usually $8 for a screening, making this an affordable trip to the theater.

