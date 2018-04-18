Best Art Gallery

The White Page is an accessible public-facing gallery and an edgy, DIY, experimental arts venue all in one. Its residency model provides artists the luxury of space and time to create inside its walls, resulting in installations that reflect the magic that can happen when artists are given that freedom. The gallery has supported smart and probing talents from the Twin Cities (Mara Duvra, Sheila Wagner, Gudrun Lock), as well as visiting artists from other parts of the country (such as Portland’s Maggie Heath). It has also hosted incredible performance events. This summer, Body Cartography took over for a sensory-rich experience of sound and darkness. It was one of the dance highlights of the year.

