comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Art Gallery

The White Page

The White Page is an accessible public-facing gallery and an edgy, DIY, experimental arts venue all in one. Its residency model provides artists the luxury of space and time to create inside its walls, resulting in installations that reflect the magic that can happen when artists are given that freedom. The gallery has supported smart and probing talents from the Twin Cities (Mara Duvra, Sheila Wagner, Gudrun Lock), as well as visiting artists from other parts of the country (such as Portland’s Maggie Heath). It has also hosted incredible performance events. This summer, Body Cartography took over for a sensory-rich experience of sound and darkness. It was one of the dance highlights of the year.
Readers’ Choice: Soo Visual Arts Center

More 2018 Arts & Culture awards

Best Comedy Club Acme Comedy Co.

Best Book (Nonfiction) 'First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom'

Best Museum Paisley Park

Best Theater Troupe Sheep Theater

Best Fashion Designer Winsome Goods

Best Public Art United Crushers

Best Choreographer Marcus Jarrell Willis for TU Dance

Best Local Comedy Podcast 'Profession Confession' with Gabe Noah

Best Theater Penumbra Theatre

Best Mural CTUL Building

Best Actress Maeve Moynihan

Best Play 'Annie'

Best Dance Company Ragamala Dance Company

Best Book (Fiction) 'Gone to Dust'

Best Fashion Event Fashion Week MN

Best Museum Exhibition 'Eyewitness Views: Making History in 18th-Century Europe'

Best Gallery Exhibition Julie Buffalohead

Best Movie Theater Trylon Cinema

Best Art Event Spearwave

Best Local Standup Ali Sultan

Best Open Mic (Comedy) The Comedy Corner Underground

Best Author Bao Phi

Best Director Laura Leffler

Best Actor Zack Myers

Best Dance Performance Morgan Thorson’s 'Still Life'

Best Bookstore (Used) Uncle Hugo’s

Best Place to Buy Art Supplies Northwest Graphic Supply Co.

Best Bookstore (New) Moon Palace Books